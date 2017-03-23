Halting Pipelines During FERC Appeals Will Be Tough Sell

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Landowners who lost a bid to keep a pipeline project off their properties are hoping the full D.C. Circuit will heed a judge's strong criticism of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for letting pipelines be built while administrative appeals are pending, but actually getting the practice changed may be a tall order. The landowners have said they plan to ask the appeals court for an en banc rehearing of a three-judge panel's Friday ruling affirming FERC's approval of the $1 billion Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project. They are drawing inspiration from U.S. Circuit Judge Patricia Millett's concurrence, in which she characterized the...

