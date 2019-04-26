Sports Nutrition Co. Can't Drop Weight Loss False Ad Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday kept alive a proposed class action alleging Sports Research Corp.'s dietary supplements are no better than placebos, saying the company failed to address how a recent Ninth Circuit decision allowing state law claims to support nationwide class certification affects the case. In its bid to toss the suit, Sports Research Corp. argued that differences in state consumer protection laws render the class claims in the suit inappropriate. U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin, however, wrote that the company didn't adequately take into account the Ninth Circuit's en banc decision in multidistrict litigation involving Hyundai and Kia and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS