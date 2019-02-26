​​​​​​​Calif. Judge Won't Stay TCPA Row For Autodialer Ruling

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has shot down Abacus Data Systems' bid to pause a spam-text suit while the Federal Communications Commission mulls the meaning of autodialer under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, finding that the Ninth Circuit has already definitively resolved the issue. Abacus — which sells software services to attorneys, accountants and other professionals — had argued that the putative class action accusing it of blasting consumers with unwanted texts should be put on hold until the FCC offers its latest take on the threshold issue of what is required for a system to qualify as an automatic telephone dialing...

