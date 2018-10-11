Hospital Chain Can't Duck ERISA Suit Over Fees, Investments

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Health care provider Kaleida Health can’t escape accusations that it allowed its employee retirement plan to overcharge workers for administrative fees and make poor investment decisions in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, a New York federal judge ruled Monday. The Buffalo-area hospital chain couldn’t convince U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford that the fees charged by its retirement plan fell within a range permitted by the courts. The judge held that Kaleida’s workers, who sued the hospital chain in October, presented enough information to support allegations that Kaleida’s method of choosing plan investments was flawed, causing the plan to...

