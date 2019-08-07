Nixon Peabody Picks Up Litigator From Freeborn & Peters

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Nixon Peabody LLP has hired a former Freeborn & Peters LLP litigator with vast experience in representing clients in the growing health, financial and green technology industries for its Chicago office, Nixon Peabody announced. Michael Summerhill joined Nixon Peabody's Windy City office this month as a partner on the firm's complex commercial disputes team. It's a move that allows him to work with excellent attorneys while giving him a bigger platform and geographic reach for his practice, he told Law360 in an interview Wednesday. While he declined to name specific clients, Summerhill said his work often involves litigating on behalf of...

