Sweeping Changes To Ill. Law Will Require Employer Diligence

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 1:57 PM EDT) -- On July 31, 2019, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker started to sign several amendatory bills into law expanding employer obligations with regard to strengthening workplace sexual harassment protections, achieving gender pay equality and providing leave for gender-related violence. The most significant provision of the amendments signed by the governor is a ban on salary history inquiries by Illinois employers. Another major new law awaiting the governor’s signature is the Workplace Transparency Act, which provides further protections regarding sexual harassment and requires anti-harassment training. Some of the other new rules bring sweeping changes to Illinois’ employment discrimination laws by banning salary history inquiries...

