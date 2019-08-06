Restaurant Owner Says Atty Lied About Pa. Bar Admission

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania restaurant owner who hired a New York law firm to sue his previous firm for malpractice has filed a complaint in New York state court, accusing the latest firm of committing fraud itself by falsely claiming its attorneys were admitted to practice in Pennsylvania. Jinfu Zhong said in his suit on Monday that he hired attorney Raymond H. Wong for a legal malpractice case against a Philadelphia firm that had allegedly botched his case accusing a health department inspector of extorting him, but said Wong falsely claimed to have been both licensed and influential in Pennsylvania courts while racking...

