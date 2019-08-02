Roger Stone Wants DC Circ. To Lift Lower Court Gag Order

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Roger Stone has asked the D.C. Circuit to overturn a lower court's gag order banning the self-described political "dirty-trickster" from posting anything on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram while he's being prosecuted on federal witness tampering and obstruction charges. Stone said on Friday that the gag order issued last month violates not only his First Amendment rights, but also the free speech rights of his wife Nydia Stone, step-daughter Adria Stone, as well as his wife's cousins Jeanne Rouco-Conesa and John Bertran. Stone said his relatives want to share messages of support for him on the internet, but they fear that doing so...

