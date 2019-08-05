Trump Hits Venezuela With Sweeping Commercial Embargo

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 10:57 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration imposed a full-scale commercial embargo against the Venezuelan government late Monday, intensifying its crusade against the regime of President Nicolás Maduro and countries like China and Russia that support it. A White House executive order freezes all of the Venezuelan government's financial assets in the U.S. and blocks American companies from conducting any business in the South American country without authorization. The move is the latest in a series of mounting sanctions that began with the blacklisting of Venezuela's state-run oil giant in January. "It is necessary to block the property of the government of Venezuela in light...

