Boston City Hall Extortion Case Now In Jury's Hands

Law360, Boston (August 6, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Two Boston City Hall aides asked, not demanded, that the organizers of a music festival hire union labor in 2014, their attorneys argued during closing arguments in federal court Tuesday before deliberations began in a closely watched extortion trial. Lawyers for Timothy Sullivan, the city's head of intergovernmental relations, and Kenneth Brissette, the city’s tourism director, said they made the request of the Boston Calling festival organizers as part of a negotiation process. “There’s absolutely nothing wrong with asking,” Sullivan’s attorney, William Cintolo of Cosgrove Eisenberg & Kiley PC, told the jury. “Did you hear one sentence about a demand?” Before handing the...

