Moving-Truck Drivers Collective Action Hits Roadblock

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has decertified a Fair Labor Standards Act collective action from a group of moving-truck drivers claiming their former employer's lender was responsible for the now-shuttered moving business' failure to pay them during the company's last months. U.S. District Judge Gray H. Miller on Monday granted a bid from MidCap Funding X Trust — the secured lender of nonparty Graebel Companies Inc. — to decertify the collective, which at least 120 people had opted into since the case was conditionally certified about a year ago. The judge said there were differences in how the workers at issue were paid, which...

