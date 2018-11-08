UBS Defends Doc Request In DOJ's Crisis-Era RMBS Suit

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- UBS AG said Monday that it has every right to see government documents that will help it fend off the U.S. Department of Justice's claims that the bank defrauded buyers of residential mortgage-backed securities in the lead-up to the financial crisis. The bank is firing back at the DOJ's argument earlier this summer that UBS' request to access documents from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Department of the Treasury is "absurdly overbroad" and based on an unprecedented theory that because the agencies are part of the same executive branch that is suing UBS, they are subject...

