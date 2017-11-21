Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Revives Palin's Libel Case Against New York Times

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 12:06 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday revived a defamation lawsuit filed by Sarah Palin against The New York Times over an editorial linking her political ads to the 2011 mass shooting that wounded U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords, citing procedural errors by a lower judge.

A three-judge panel ruled that U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff violated procedural rules and dismissed Palin’s libel case too early. The court specifically noted, however, that it was taking “no position on the merits of Palin’s claim.”

“This case is ultimately about the First Amendment, but the subject matter implicated in this appeal is far less dramatic: rules of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4320 TORTS INJURY-Assault Slander

Date Filed

November 21, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®