2nd Circ. Revives Palin's Libel Case Against New York Times

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 12:06 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday revived a defamation lawsuit filed by Sarah Palin against The New York Times over an editorial linking her political ads to the 2011 mass shooting that wounded U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords, citing procedural errors by a lower judge. A three-judge panel ruled that U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff violated procedural rules and dismissed Palin’s libel case too early. The court specifically noted, however, that it was taking “no position on the merits of Palin’s claim.” “This case is ultimately about the First Amendment, but the subject matter implicated in this appeal is far less dramatic: rules of...

