Employers Must Approach ADA Obesity Issues Cautiously

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 12:22 PM EDT) -- On June 12, 2019, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit found, for the first time, that extreme obesity qualifies as a disability under the Americans With Disabilities Act, but only if caused by an underlying physiological disorder. The case comes at a time when views on disability are evolving. The American Medical Association designated obesity as a disease in 2013. While the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and various federal courts have decided that obesity alone should entitle afflicted workers to certain protections, other federal courts — and now the Seventh Circuit, which includes Illinois — have required...

