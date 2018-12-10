Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Embattled Ex-Nissan CEO Wants Out Of Pay Scandal Suit

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Nissan Motor Co.'s former chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn told a Tennessee federal court Monday that a Michigan pension fund can't sue him for securities fraud based on unproven allegations that he engaged in financial misconduct in Japan.

Ghosn filed a motion to dismiss a putative securities fraud action from the Jackson County Employees' Retirement System, insisting that the Tennessee federal court has no personal jurisdiction over him and that the fund has overreached with its claims that Ghosn knowingly misled investors. Also on Monday, Nissan and other top brass implicated in the pension fund's suit, including President and CEO Hiroto Saikawa,...

Attached Documents

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Tennessee Middle

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Date Filed

December 10, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies