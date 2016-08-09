MIT Workers Ask Judge Not To Ax Suit Over 401(k) Plan

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 3:39 PM EDT) -- MIT workers have urged a Massachusetts federal judge not to toss their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit accusing the school of favoring Fidelity's interests over their own, arguing that the university's alleged fiduciary breaches lost their retirement plan more than $45 million. In their Monday opposition to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's bid for summary judgment, the workers claimed that the school flouted lawyers' and consultants' advice as well as its own internal policies to make sure that Fidelity Investments received excess revenue from the retirement plan. The school then leveraged that revenue stream to obtain donations from Fidelity, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS