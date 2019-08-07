EEOC Inks Deals To End Sex Harassment, Disability Bias Suits

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 2:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced it has inked separate settlements to resolve a suit claiming a nursing home fired female workers who complained they were sexually harassed and another case accusing an industrial products company of wrongly firing an employee a day before his prostate cancer surgery. On Tuesday, the workplace bias watchdog said that Arkansas-based Happy Valley LLC, which does business as Happy Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation, has agreed to pay $100,000 to a group of former workers and that Vallen Distribution Inc., which was formerly known as Hagemeyer North America Inc., will pay $75,000 to one of...

