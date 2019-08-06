Sears Buyer Says Ch. 11 Plan Won't Cover Claims

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT) -- ESL Investments Inc. on Tuesday objected to Sears Holding Corp.’s Chapter 11 plan, saying the plan includes dubious assumptions about what ESL owes Sears for its purchase of the retail chain that may leave Sears with too little cash to meet its obligations. In its objection, ESL claimed Sears’ current plan sits only $5 million away from administrative insolvency, but relies on tens of millions of dollars in incorrect or still-disputed assumptions on what is owed under the asset purchase agreement. “In short, there are material infirmities in the debtors’ assumptions underlying the debtors’ case that the debtors will be able...

