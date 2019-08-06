MTV's 'Floribama Shore' Rips Off Bar's Trademark, Suit Says

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The company that owns the trademark rights for the Flora-Bama Lounge, a bar straddling the Alabama-Florida state line, slapped MTV with an infringement suit in Florida federal court Tuesday alleging that its reality show "Floribama Shore" knowingly trampled on its 55-year-old trademark. The suit names MTV owner Viacom Inc. and "Floribama Shore" producers 495 Productions Holdings LLC and 495 Productions Services LLC as defendants, claiming that MTV was well aware of the Flora-Bama mark because it did casting calls for the show at the bar. MGFB Properties Inc., Flora-Bama Management LLC and Flora-Bama Old S.A.L.T.S. Inc. claim in the suit that...

