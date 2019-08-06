Windstream Lenders Want In On Suit Against Uniti

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A lienholder committee asked a New York bankruptcy court on Tuesday for permission to join in Windstream Holdings Inc.’s suit seeking to recharacterize a $650 million-per-year lease agreement with spinoff Uniti Group Inc., saying their interests are at stake. In their motion, the ad hoc group of first lien holders said that if Windstream succeeds, Uniti will pick up a "sizeable" claim against Windstream, and Windstream will pick up property that may be subject to their liens, giving them an interest in the outcome. Windstream filed for Chapter 11 protection in February after a New York federal judge hit the company...

