Ill. Attys Sanctioned For Sweetheart Privacy Deal With Doc

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court has imposed sanctions on a woman and her attorneys for filing a frivolous appeal in a suit accusing a doctor working at Northwestern Memorial Hospital of taking photos of her without her consent, saying terms of the doctor’s settlement agreement undermined the claims against the hospital. A three-judge Appellate Court panel on Monday unanimously dismissed claims against Northwestern in a suit accusing Dr. Vinaya Puppala of taking photos of Elena Chernyakova while the latter was a patient admitted for alcohol intoxication after a night out clubbing. Puppala, who was an acquaintance of Chernyakova, later posted the photos...

