Witness For The Prosecution: A Smart Speaker?

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT) -- The smart speaker resting discreetly on your nightstand could be listening more than you care to know. Yes, it logs and records your Amazon.com orders, revs up your playlists as you get ready for work and even tells you the weather and traffic. But what if it records more than people realize, “listening in” on conversations and interactions not meant to be recorded? What if it captures the actual commission of a serious crime? Can Alexa be utilized by the police and prosecution at trial? This last question has emerged recently in criminal cases across the nation. Smart speakers, like the...

