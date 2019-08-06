Donziger Denies NY Judge's Criminal Contempt Allegations

Law360, New York (August 6, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Attorney Steve Donziger on Tuesday denied allegations of criminal contempt lodged against him by Manhattan U.S. District Judge Lewis L. Kaplan related to Donziger's alleged willful failure to comply with court orders in a legal battle with Chevron Corp. At a highly unusual arraignment before Manhattan U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska, the 57-year-old Donziger denied six contempt counts drawn up in a July 30 order by Judge Kaplan. Judge Preska ordered Donziger to surrender his passport, submit to location monitoring and post an $800,000 secured bond. His next court date is Aug. 28. In an act of Trump-style retribution, Judge...

