Chicago Man In Life Time Fitness Trading Scheme Gets 4 Mos.

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A Chicago man who admitted he participated in a scheme to trade Life Time Fitness stock based on inside information that the gym chain would be taken private was sentenced Tuesday to four months in prison. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly told Austin Mansur during his sentencing that a prison sentence is more warranted than any term of probation or home confinement because Mansur committed a "serious crime" that helps distort the public's perception of the market. "It's a serious crime because it sort of contributes to the general idea out there that the system is rigged in favor of insiders and...

