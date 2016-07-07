Ex-KPMG Bigwig Settles With SEC On Eve Of Tipping Trial

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- With a trial looming, a Georgia federal judge has granted approval of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's settlement with a former KPMG LLP partner accused of tipping off a stockbroker about the upcoming acquisitions of three publicly traded companies. Under the deal approved Friday by U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II, Thomas W. Avent Jr. ⁠— former partner-in-charge of the accounting and consulting giant's mergers and acquisitions tax practice for the Southeast region ⁠— will be required to pay a $125,000 civil penalty but will not be required to admit to the allegations against him. Avent, who is accused of...

