HBO Can't Escape Copyright Claims In Slenderman IP Suit

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- HBO must face some accusations that it poached an artist's painting for the fictional character Slenderman in its 2016 documentary about the attempted murder of a child, a New York federal judge ruled Tuesday. The content giant had argued that it made fair use of artist Joe Coleman's painting in its 2016 documentary "Beware the Slenderman," which tells the story of a real-life stabbing incident among three childhood friends in the name of the Slenderman myth. However, U.S. District Margo K. Brodie said it was too early to decide whether HBO's use of the painting in its documentary was transformative enough...

