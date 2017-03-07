3rd Circ. Scraps $5.5M Google Privacy Settlement

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday scrapped a $5.5 million class action settlement over tracking software that required Google to pay internet privacy watchdogs but not individual consumers, citing the very brief findings of fact and legal reasoning from the Delaware federal judge who approved the settlement. A Third Circuit panel on Tuesday scrapped a $5.5 million class action settlement Google struck over privacy claims, saying the lower court failed to sufficiently consider certain concerns. (AP) The appellate panel’s precedential opinion said that while it wasn’t always improper for a settlement to go entirely to the class representatives, class counsel and unrelated...

