Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Scraps $5.5M Google Privacy Settlement

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday scrapped a $5.5 million class action settlement over tracking software that required Google to pay internet privacy watchdogs but not individual consumers, citing the very brief findings of fact and legal reasoning from the Delaware federal judge who approved the settlement.

A Third Circuit panel on Tuesday scrapped a $5.5 million class action settlement Google struck over privacy claims, saying the lower court failed to sufficiently consider certain concerns. (AP)

The appellate panel’s precedential opinion said that while it wasn’t always improper for a settlement to go entirely to the class representatives, class counsel and unrelated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

March 7, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®