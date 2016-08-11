Johns Hopkins Strikes $14M Deal To End ERISA Class Action

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Johns Hopkins University agreed Tuesday to pay $14 million to end a proposed class action accusing the school of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by saddling its retirement plan with hefty fees and maintaining expensive, poorly performing investment options. Current and former Johns Hopkins workers asked a Maryland federal judge to grant preliminary approval of the settlement, which adds the Baltimore-based university’s name to a list of prestigious schools that have reached settlements to resolve similar ERISA cases. “This settlement, which represents the second largest settlement amount in any ERISA 403(b) excessive fee case involving a private university retirement...

