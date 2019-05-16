Whistleblower Says Gov't Hid Second Settlement From Him

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower who exposed faulty concrete in a D.C. Metro rail project urged a Virginia federal court to preserve his lawsuit seeking a cut of an apparent multimillion dollar deal the government struck with the project's prime contractor to fix the problem. Nathan Davidheiser, a Pennsylvania resident whose former employer faked safety data and supplied the deficient concrete panels, fired back on Tuesday against the federal government's bid to have his second qui tam lawsuit thrown out, asserting that the government denied him his fair share of an alleged $6.7 million settlement reached without his knowledge. The government had settled Davidheiser's...

