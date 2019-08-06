Walgreens’ $15M PAGA Deal Ending Seating Suit Gets OK’d

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (August 6, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A California judge said Tuesday he'll approve Walgreen Co.'s $15 million deal to end allegations the pharmacy violated the Golden State's Private Attorneys General Act by failing to provide seats to cashiers, but said a proposed $50,000 award for the lead plaintiff was "way higher" than anything he'd seen. During a hearing in Oakland, California, Judge Brad Seligman of the Alameda County Superior Court said the proposed settlement, which awards class counsel $5.2 million in fees and $590,000 in costs, is fair and reasonable, given that the parties heavily litigated the case until three days before trial when they struck a...

