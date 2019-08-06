Markel Insurer Wants Out Of Paralyzed Roofer's Suit

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 2:43 PM EDT) -- A Markel Corp. insurance unit has asked a Texas federal court to rule it shouldn't have to cover the legal costs of a San Antonio contractor being sued by a worker paralyzed in a fall. Illinois-based Evanston Insurance said in a complaint Tuesday that the commercial liability insurance held by Reyes and Son Construction includes more than a half-dozen carveouts that apply to a personal injury case brought in state court by a Texas man who said he fell two stories while on the job for the contractor, leaving him a paraplegic. Evanston said eight coverage exceptions clear its liability in...

