7th Circ. Won't Revive Suit Against Barnes & Thornburg Atty

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday upheld a lower court’s decision to toss all claims against a Barnes & Thornburg LLP partner who served as a court-appointed receiver for a troubled investment advisory firm, saying no reasonable jury could find that she engaged in a willful, deliberate or even grossly negligent breach of fiduciary duty. The panel disagreed with investors of The Nutmeg Group LLC that the district court should have considered whether Leslie Weiss was grossly negligent, as opposed to willful and deliberate, when she allegedly squandered the firm’s assets. While the appellate court said the latter standard applied in this...

