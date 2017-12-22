AutoZone Workers Ask 9th Circ. To Revive PAGA Suit

Law360, San Francisco (August 6, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- AutoZone employees accusing the auto parts retailer of denying them rest breaks and overtime urged a Ninth Circuit panel Tuesday to reverse a lower court's decision to decertify subclasses, arguing "the district court's order is replete with errors" and that the judge erroneously ruled on whether AutoZone's policies are lawful. The workers say AutoZone violated California labor laws and that the lower court incorrectly ruled on the lawfulness of AutoZone's policies and refused to certify a class of employees who claim they did not get to take authorized breaks. The workers urged the panel to reverse U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer's decision...

