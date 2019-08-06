Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Landmark Challenge In NFL Concussion Case Halted, For Now

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A former NFL player looking to tee up a fight at the Third Circuit over years of complaints that the NFL has been twisting language of its uncapped concussion class settlement to make it harder for players to get paid hit a snag Tuesday as the appellate court clerk questioned whether the court may even consider the issue.

Amon Gordon, a 37-year-old former defensive end, filed an appeal last week over the denial of his claim for concussion settlement benefits in an effort to air player attorneys' accusations that changes to the settlement have effectively altered the agreed-upon standards for recovery....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

4360 Other Personal Injury

Date Filed

August 6, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®