Landmark Challenge In NFL Concussion Case Halted, For Now

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A former NFL player looking to tee up a fight at the Third Circuit over years of complaints that the NFL has been twisting language of its uncapped concussion class settlement to make it harder for players to get paid hit a snag Tuesday as the appellate court clerk questioned whether the court may even consider the issue. Amon Gordon, a 37-year-old former defensive end, filed an appeal last week over the denial of his claim for concussion settlement benefits in an effort to air player attorneys' accusations that changes to the settlement have effectively altered the agreed-upon standards for recovery....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS