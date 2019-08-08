NY Building Owner Sued Over Legionnaires’ Disease Outbreak

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 1:27 PM EDT) -- A New York City housing nonprofit is facing at least four lawsuits over a pair of Legionnaires’ disease outbreaks that sickened scores of people and killed two in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood last summer. Sarah Childs and Damien Lyles filed complaints against Broadway Housing Communities in state court on Monday and Tuesday, saying they contracted severe cases of the vapor-borne, pneumonia-like disease that could be traced to a contaminated cooling tower atop the Sugar Hill Project, an affordable housing development owned by the group in Harlem. The two lawsuits accuse the nonprofit of negligence and violation of state sanitary codes for...

