Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Aceto, 3 Execs Escape Stock Drop Suit For Now

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge dismissed a shareholder derivative suit against pharmaceutical company Aceto Corp. and three executives, finding that the struggling company did not mislead investors by failing to predict the troubles that shut it down.

Judge Edward R. Korman of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on Tuesday granted the bid to end the suit but allowed the plaintiffs to make further arguments.

He said he agreed with the Aceto principals that the company had “made abundant, candid disclosure about the serious issues facing Aceto” during the time period that the company’s investors allege they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

April 24, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®