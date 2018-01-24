Jimmy John’s Can’t Appeal Antitrust Test In No-Poach Suit

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Jimmy John’s won’t be allowed to challenge the “per se” test for antitrust damages in favor of a more complex and harder-to-prove standard as workers sue the sandwich shop chain over no-poach employment agreements, an Illinois federal judge has ruled. The chain had sought clearance to head to the Seventh Circuit to advance its bid to apply the stricter “rule of reason” threshold to proposed class action claims that Jimmy John’s employment deals kept workers from changing locations, violating antitrust law. The trial court had already ruled that the case could move forward past the dismissal stage using the per se...

