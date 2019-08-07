Manhattan's 14th St. Busway Plan Gets Judge's Green Light

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A New York judge on Tuesday said New York City's Department of Transportation can move forward with plans to eliminate passenger car traffic on 14th Street to create a so-called busway, siding against community organizations that argued the project ran afoul of environmental regulations. New York Supreme Court Judge Eileen Rakower denied the community organizations' bid to block the pilot program and address the planned expansion of bike lanes in and around their neighborhoods, while also vacating a temporary restraining order that had put a hold on these planned programs in the first place. The community groups — block associations and co-ops...

