NYC Real Estate Week In Review

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Fried Frank, Greenberg Traurig and Loeb & Loeb were among the law firms that worked on the largest New York City real estate deals to hit public records last week, a group of transactions led by a roughly $206 million Manhattan sale. Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP represented Englewood Partners LLC on its $206.3 million purchase of a property on Prince Street in Manhattan, the largest deal of the week, while Greenberg Traurig LLP helped an Invesco Advisers Inc. entity with that sale. And Loeb & Loeb LLP assisted an AR Global entity on its $88.75 million purchase of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS