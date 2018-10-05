Sanford Heisler Wants $1M Fees For Eaton Vance 401(k) Deal

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 2:32 PM EDT) -- Attorneys at Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP who negotiated a $3.45 million deal for participants in Eaton Vance's 401(k) plan explained their request for $1.1 million in fees to a Boston federal judge Tuesday, saying the amount represents one-third of the settlement minus the expected cost of executing it. Class counsel — Charles Field, Andrew Miller, David Sanford, David Tracey and Meredith Firetog — said in their memorandum that the settlement amount is about 23% of the total estimated damages to the class, a figure that "compares favorably" with settlements in similar cases under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Their proposal...

