Magistrate Says DOJ Tapes Can Be Heard In Bribery Case

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate in Miami said Tuesday that a financial adviser's bid to keep secret government recordings out of his bribery and money laundering case should be denied, finding the remedy he seeks is not available even if he is right that prosecutors violated a Florida ethics rule. In his report and recommendation to the trial judge, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman found he did not need to rule on whether federal prosecutors' decision to have a government cooperator surreptitiously record phone calls with defendant Frank Chatburn Ripalda violated the Florida Bar's ban on attorneys, including prosecutors, contacting a person directly...

