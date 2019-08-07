Whole Foods Broke Biometric Privacy Law, Ill. Worker Says

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 1:17 PM EDT) -- Whole Foods violated Illinois law when it required employees to use their fingerprints to clock in and out of work without getting written permission or providing required information, workers claimed in a proposed class action in state court. In Tuesday's complaint, former Whole Foods worker Kenyatta Nichols said the Texas-based grocery store chain violated her privacy and rights under the Biometric Information Privacy Act, an Illinois state law requiring employers to get informed consent from workers before collecting, using and storing biometric information, such as fingerprints. Nichols said she worked in the deli section of a Chicago-area Whole Foods from April...

