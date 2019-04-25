10th Circ. Won't Pause Mexican Cement Co.'s $36M Award

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit declined Tuesday to freeze a lower court’s order enforcing a Bolivian investment firm’s $36.1 million arbitral award over a soured deal, rejecting a Mexican cement company’s request to hold off until the appeal is resolved. Mexico-based Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV and subsidiary GCC Latinoamérica SA de CV didn’t establish the necessity of pausing the execution of a judgment favoring Compañía de Inversiones Mercantiles SA, or CIMSA, a pair of circuit judges held. “Based upon our review, we conclude that appellants have not shown that the relevant factors weigh in favor of the court granting a...

