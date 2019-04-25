Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

10th Circ. Won't Pause Mexican Cement Co.'s $36M Award

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit declined Tuesday to freeze a lower court’s order enforcing a Bolivian investment firm’s $36.1 million arbitral award over a soured deal, rejecting a Mexican cement company’s request to hold off until the appeal is resolved.

Mexico-based Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV and subsidiary GCC Latinoamérica SA de CV didn’t establish the necessity of pausing the execution of a judgment favoring Compañía de Inversiones Mercantiles SA, or CIMSA, a pair of circuit judges held.

“Based upon our review, we conclude that appellants have not shown that the relevant factors weigh in favor of the court granting a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 10th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3896 Other Statutes - Arbitration

Date Filed

April 25, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®