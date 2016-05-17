GNC Inks $6M ‘Phantom Markdown’ Online Shopping Deal

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT) -- General Nutrition Centers reached a $6 million settlement to end allegations it used “phantom markdowns" to mislead customers, selling products online at a purported “sale” price that was marked down from an exaggerated “regular” price, according to a filing in Pennsylvania federal court. GNC customers filed a motion for preliminary settlement approval for their putative class action Tuesday that lays out a plan under which GNC would pay $6 million into a non-reversionary settlement fund. Class members who file claims can choose a $5 cash payout or a $15 online voucher, with unclaimed funds being distributed proportionally among participating class members....

