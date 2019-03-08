IBM Workers' Suit May Discourage ESOPs, High Court Told

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Failing to overturn a Second Circuit decision that revived a proposed class action from IBM workers who said they were wrongly allowed to invest in overvalued company stock will undermine Congress by making companies wary of offering employee stock ownership plans, an IBM retirement plan committee told the U.S. Supreme Court. In its opening brief Tuesday, the committee told the high court that the workers’ claims failed because ESOP fiduciaries that were also company officers had no duty to use information they discovered in their corporate role to benefit participants in the plan. And even if such a duty did exist, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS