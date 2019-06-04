Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Woman Opposes Gov't's High Court Bid In No-Fly List Fight

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A Malaysian woman who won a long-fought lawsuit against the federal government after being mistakenly placed on the no-fly list has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to shut down the government's bid to avoid paying higher attorney fees, saying the Ninth Circuit correctly found federal attorneys involved in the case to have acted in "bad faith."

After the full Ninth Circuit earlier this year overturned decisions by a lower district court and a three-judge Ninth Circuit panel granting Rahinah Ibrahim reduced attorney fees, the U.S. government petitioned the Supreme Court to review the full circuit court's finding that it had not behaved appropriately during the...

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

2440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

June 4, 2019

