Apple Urges High Court To Turn Away $506M WARF IP Suit

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Apple has urged the U.S Supreme Court to reject a petition from the University of Wisconsin-Madison's licensing arm in a $506 million patent case, arguing the claim construction question raised is based on a misinterpretation of the Federal Circuit's ruling in favor of the tech giant. The Federal Circuit didn't adopt a new claim construction when tossing the verdict against Apple, despite the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation’s June petition centering around that alleged change, Apple said Monday. The appeals court simply applied the “plain and ordinary meaning” of the term in question, the opposition brief said. “WARF attempts to manufacture a legal question by rewriting the...

