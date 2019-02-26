Hawaii Judge Won't Toss Steel Contract-Breach Row

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A Hawaii federal judge on Tuesday refused to toss claims against Talisman Casualty Insurance Co. in a suit over a metal fabrication company's breached deal to deliver steel for a project to build rail stations for the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. According to U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson's ruling, Talisman had argued in its motion to dismiss the breach-of-the-surety-bond and bad-faith claims against it that it was not properly given presuit notice of the lack of delivery, that the bond-related claims against it are time-barred and that Hawaii law does not allow bad-faith claims against a surety. But Judge...

