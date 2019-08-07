Hackman Inks $650M Deal For Carlyle-Backed Production Co.

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment company Hackman Capital said Wednesday it will snap up a film-and-TV-studio real estate- and production-services platform owned by Carlyle for $650 million. The deal will see Hackman Capital Partners take over The MBS Group, which includes MBS Media Campus and MBS Services. MBS Media Campus, which is better known as Manhattan Beach Studios, is a 22-acre studio-production facility in Manhattan Beach, California, that has been home to "Thor" and "Pirates of the Caribbean." MBS Services offers resources and infrastructure for content production. Hackman Capital said it acquired the real estate in a joint venture with Square Mile Capital...

