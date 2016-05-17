Boston City Hall Aides Found Guilty In Extortion Case

Law360, Boston (August 7, 2019, 12:50 PM EDT) -- A federal jury found two Boston City Hall aides guilty Wednesday on charges that they conspired to coerce the organizers of a local music festival into hiring union labor in 2014, returning a verdict after less than two days of deliberation in a closely watched, 12-day extortion trial. Kenneth Brissette and Timothy Sullivan were both found guilty of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act extortion. Brissette was also convicted of extortion, while Sullivan was cleared on that charge. The two men stood silently as the verdict was read, though some of their supporters wept in the courtroom. The decision was reached after less...

